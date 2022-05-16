Kat Ncala has taken to social media to set the record straight about allegedly dating Xolisa Dyeshana, who apparently bought her a Bentley

The TV presenter denied that she owns the lux whip and also rubbished the claims made by Musa Khawula about dating Dyeshana

Social media users shared that they believe Musa because he shared a snap of Kat posing next to the Bentley with media personality Blue Mbombo

Kat Ncala has taken to social media to respond to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The TV personality rubbished the claims that she's dating communications mogul, Xolisa Dyeshana.

Kat Ncala has denied that she owns a Bentley. Image: @teamkatncala

Source: Instagram

Musa had earlier shared a snap of the stunner posing next to a Bentley. He claimed Dyeshana bought the car for the media personality. Kat was with Blue Mbombo in the pic.

Taking to Twitter, Kat rubbished the claims. TshisaLIVE reports that the stunner denied that she owns a Bentley and rubbished the allegations that she's dating Dyeshana.

Social media users took to her timeline to ask her for proof of who she's dating. They shared that Musa provided a snap and urged her to also dish out files of who she's dating if it's not Dyeshana.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"Who're you dating then. We want screenshots, voice notes, pictures, sex tapes. We want proof."

@MMagooda said:

"Lies. Musa Khawula tells the truth. If you have evidence of what he's telling is lies give us proof."

@KEDIN23224688 commented:

"When the proof comes out, uzothi her Twitter account was hacked."

@k_midlands wrote:

"Musa posted pictures. We believe him and wena you want us to believe you by a mere tweet?!! Ai noo. Tell us ujola nobani?"

@MrNaturesdrip added:

"Slay queens are defending themselves. None of them are suing Musa, Musa is a beast."

Edwin Sodi allegedly dating Katlego Ncala

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that controversial businessman Edwin Sodi was reportedly dating 21-year-old YoTV presenter Katlego 'Kat' Ncala.

It was reported that Sodi even bought the former Miss Teen World a BMW at the beginning of 2021. Reports suggested that Sodi found love in the arms of the young TV presenter after his relationship with influencer Kefilwe Mabote ended in tears.

City Press reported that the businessman allegedly bought the luxurious whip for Kat as a gift. The publication said a source told them that Sodi and Kat hadn’t been dating for too long.

