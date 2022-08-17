Thuso Mbedu has shared a video of her and other The Woman King stars' hectic training session before filming the upcoming film

The award-winning South African actress, Viola Davis and other actresses trained for hours before they started shooting their fight scenes in the highly-anticipated movie

Viola shared that they did three hours of martial arts training a day and on top of that they had to do weightlifting and weapons training, among other things

Thuso Mbedu has taken to social media to share a video of her hectic training session for The Woman King. The award-winning actress and other stars of the highly-anticipated movie trained hard before filming the film about African women warriors.

Thuso Mbedu shared a video of her and other ‘The Woman King’ stars’ hectic training session. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

The South African actress, now based in the US, stars alongside US superstar Viola Davis in the film set to drop on cinemas on 16 September.

She took to Twitter to share the clip of her and her fellow stars working up a sweat at the gym. Thuso Mbedu captioned the video:

"Train. Fight. Repeat. HABASHWE!!!! #TheWomanKing, exclusively in movie theaters September 16."

In the clip, Viola expressed that they did three hours of martial arts, weapons training, weightlifting and sprinting. Tweeps took to Thuso's comment section to let their fave know that they can't wait to watch her slay her role in the movie.

@Omen_Neku commented:

"I need to watch this."

@AndileBonxe said:

"Counting down the days."

@nokuthango wrote:

"Super proud of you."

@hunteroriginal commented:

"Praying for a few Oscar nominations for you Ladies."

@SirCotton22 said:

"I am so proud of you!"

@Ke_Raliholo wrote:

"Definitely going to the movies for this one."

@LeeGurly added:

"Can't wait to see you in action!!!!"

