Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela announced that National broadcaster SABC had lost a show to eTV

Ubettina Wethu will no longer be broadcast on Viu as well as SABC from now onwards

Netizens shockingly reacted to the news, as they were stunned that the show still plays on screens

National broadcaster SABC loses 'Ubettina Wethu' to eTV, fans were shocked about this revelation.

Bathong, things do take a 360-degree turn. The drama series Ubettina Wethu, used to keep peeps at home glued to their small screens, has been snatched away from SABC, and it now airs on eTV.

SABC loses Ubettina Wethu

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela has shocked netizens on Twitter with his latest news update.

Phil Mphela recently announced on his page that the series Ubettina Wethu won't be showcased on the national broadcaster SABC anymore.

The commentator captioned his tweet:

"TV: SABC loses uBettina Wethu to etv. The series’ fourth season will now air on etv. uBettina Wethu will also no longer air on VIU. #KgopoloReports."

The show is currently in production for the fourth season that will air on the new broadcaster.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Phil Mphela's tweet

Netizens were stunned by the announcement of the show being moved, and some peeps shared their opinions regarding Ubettina Wethu:

Jabu_Macdonald responded:

"I have never even watched one episode."

_msemos wrote:

"SABC is losing these days. The rugby world cup broadcast is still hanging."

BoostingCable responded:

"That production company knows how to sell that show."

KeletsoMoloto_ said:

"Lol, it's after they changed the cast. It was not worth it."

lulushezi questioned:

"Wait, so do people really like this show?"

LuthandoNjabulo wrote:

"No season will ever top season 1, that season was my favourite."

michellemodika wrote:

"SABC must close shop."

tumeloditle responded:

"Who owns VIU?"

jilldyoldane wrote:

"@PhilMphela, how is that possible?"

Tlhogiboss said:

"I wish Rhythm City was moved to another channel instead of etv canning it."

Muvhango believed to be coming to an end

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that rumours swirl that SABC 2's Muvhango might be ending. The hit telenovela is currently on season 24.

Phil Mphela said the show's future hangs in the balance. Phil speculated that they might have to can it with the addition of a new telenovela produced by Duma Ka Ndlovu’s production company Word of Mouth Pictures.

