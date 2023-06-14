Itu Bokaba got candid about her struggles with depression and how her confidence took a huge knock

The uBettina Wethu star shared that losing weight helped boost her confidence and get her life back

She also opened up about the financial struggles she faced and said landing a gig on the SABC 1 sitcom eased the load for her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

‘uBettina Wethu’ actress Itu Bokaba spoke about her weight loss and battling depression in a touching post. Image: @itubokaba_sa

Source: Instagram

Opening up about certain life challenges to complete strangers might be an extreme sport for many, but Itu Bokaba felt the need to do so.

The uBettina Wethu actress was forthcoming about her battle with depression but revealed she is gaining her confidence back.

Itu Bokaba opens up about weight loss journey and depression

TshisaLIVE reported that Itu Bokaba shared a clip of her during the struggle with depression to when she started getting her life back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She wrote a touching caption letting her followers know the is slowly regaining her happiness.

"Been through the most these past couple of years, if I can tell you the details you will be shook. All my pain manifested into comfort eating, and my body was not able to release the toxins."

When Itu landed her gig on SABC 1's sitcom uBettina Wethu Season 3, she said the financial burden got easier.

"@ubettinawethu helped me reduce some of my financial struggles. I was able to focus on me. I was able to come out of a toxic situation and stand on my own two feet. My confidence took many knocks, and I'm still working on it, but Weight loss has helped me look and feel better."

Fans comfort Itu Bokaba, and admire her strength

The actress received heartwarming responses from her followers following her touching post.

@mzamo_gcabashe said:

"You have no idea how much I needed to read this. I think you're my personal favourite celebrity this week. On a serious note though, I've always admired your effortless acting, musicality and just artistry in general. You have my utmost respect."

@zola_hashatsi shared:

"I love you for this, and remember, we all go through it, it's all about how we come out of it. Remember joy comes especially in the morning, and it will have to be cloudy, and it will put before the sun Comes out. All will be well."

@thulanihopewel said:

"How I wish more people understood that this thing called depression is so real and man also experienced it."

@elizabethmokoena shared:

"Doing well Mama, for some of its still a huge struggle, Surviving each day as it comes."

@nkanyisobhengu said:

"Story of our lives. We made it, though, God is good, and we still push, and we are still thriving in the midst of all these challenges...To God be the Glory. Keep fighting, keep living."

@ma_ggie_09 shared:

"I was going through the same thing last year, I tried to suppress my feeling until they gave up like a bomb, it was mostly therapy that made me overcome everything. At least you shared, I kept mine to myself until all was well. Hats off to you."

@gugu_likathembi_loeddy said:

"Depression is real, I’m going through a lot as well hoping it shall pass."

@mpumie_siwela said:

"Well done to you, mama. This too shall pass. Keep your head high, you are doing great."

@ntaoleng_sesing said:

"I’m proud of you, sis. Keep it up. You’re doing amazingly good, despite everything we go through make sure we come out better."

Itu Bokaba was sl*t shamed after she twerked on set

A few years back, the actress received backlash for twerking on the set of Rhythm City.

The actress had just become a mom then to her daughter Rori. People said the actress should conduct herself in a manner that reflects she is someone's mother.

She clapped back and said:

"Now that I'm a mother I should stop enjoying and expressing my sexuality. Get a life."

Itu and Mr Brown's relationship ends after allegations he is married

In a previous report by Briefly News, Itu Bokaba reportedly called it quits with Mr Brown after finding out that she has a baby and is allegedly married.

A source told ZiMoja that it was not in Itu's character tto date a married man willingly, so she ended things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News