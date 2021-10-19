In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, two guys are seen helping themselves to cargo on a moving truck

The two thugs managed to climb on top of the truck and are seen stealing live chickens on the freeway

Social media users are lamenting the act and many are saying it’s also animal cruelty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another South African trucking company has been robbed of its goods. In a video that is going viral on social media, two guys are seen climbing on the back of a truck.

The thieves help themselves to the cargo, which happens to be live chickens. According to a Facebook post from SA Long Distance Truckers, the two thugs managed to flee with the livestock. Mzansi is not impressed and Briefly News looks at the comments.

“Even live chickens get stolen from moving trucks.”

South Africans are dismayed by a video of robbers targeting a truck. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Maryanne Steyn said:

“Don't know why some people are finding this funny. Very bad taste.”

Harmza Phisholo said:

“Then we blame police for such, we as a community just watching and doing nothing...”

Zenzele Xulu said:

“Moral behaviour is dead in this country.”

Tinashe Humanikwa said:

“Theft accompanied by animal cruelty.”

Thobelani Ngcobo said:

“Did he run over one of the criminals?”

Nkosinathi Mkhwanazi said:

“I am gone, bye South Africa, hello Australia.”

Lionel Winzer said:

“Anything goes in SA.”

Boniface Moatemo said:

“Mzansi.”

Hebana: Man destroys fleet of trucks in a video after he was fired, SA has questions

Checking out a previous post, Briefly News posted that one seriously disgruntled worker decided to demolish a fleet of trucks after he was supposedly fired by his bosses. According to a social media post, the man used a front end loader, also known as a TLB, to damage a fleet of trucks.

The video of this man has attracted massive reactions from many social media users. Briefly News headed to the comments section to select a few reactions from the short clip.

It seems the guy was working for a construction company but he found himself on the wrong side of company laws and policies before he was shown the exit door.

The viral video is uploaded by @LeratoN_ on Twitter and she wrote:

“They fired him from work with immediate effect and this is what he did before he left.”

@Vonanii_N said:

"But then his former co-workers will be out of work too. Selfish.”

Source: Briefly.co.za