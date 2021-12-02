A few images of dodgy looking noodles were shared on Twitter by popular user @Carolinerathabe (Caroline)

Caroline warned Saffas about preparing noodles as the slimy, grey looking instant food did not look appetising at all

Her post raised alarm bells for many South African social media users who are now paying extra attention to their instant noodles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Carolinerathabe on Twitter sent a warning out to people cooking noodles. The popular social media user, with over 205 000 followers, shared a few snaps of a packet of instant noodles that had been cooked.

The noodles looked okay for the most part but upon further inspection, a few of the noodles looked extremely suspicious. The majority of the noodles displayed a pure white colour while a few dodgy looking noodles were grey and slimy.

It is unclear if Caroline was the one who cooked the noodles or if she just reshared the post. South Africans are concerned about the awful looking instant food and shared their thoughts in the replies section under the post.

These weird-looking noodles have been a cause of concern for many locals. Image: @Carolinerathabe

Source: Twitter

Check her post out below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Read some of the comments shared below:

@Masgegede__ asked:

"So you don't cook them ka spice?"

@BongoMotala shared::

"Y'all are still buying noodles after the horror stories."

@Irvin_KK wrote:

"At this point, I don't even look at noodles on shelves I pass as quickly as I can."

@junewinta said:

"I will never look at noodles the same."

@LeKingCee wrote:

"Stop eating noodles nje period."

@bantju added:

"Is it still noodles or worms?"

Double tragedy: Siblings mysteriously die in eMbalenhle after consuming noodles

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that two siblings from the eMbalenhle township of Mpumalanga died mysteriously shortly after each consuming a packet of instant noodles on 9 November.

Although the children's deaths are still being investigated after police opened inquest dockets, their mother, Matlatsi Makofane, believes Thato, 9, and, Keamoketswe, 13, may have reacted badly to the noodles they ate.

Ridge Times reported that before leaving for school on the morning of the incident, the two sat down for their noodles breakfast. Their grandmother, Winnie, confirmed in an interview with the publication that Thato had left the house first, while Keamoketswe stayed back to complete a school assignment.

Source: Briefly.co.za