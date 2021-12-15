South Africa's favourite family have gone on holiday and South Africans wish they had gotten an invite

Rachel Kolisi took to social media to post a family photo of her family while they enjoy a meal on a beach in Cape Town

Peeps on social media are living vicariously through the Kolisis as the holiday picture received more than 20k likes

The Kolisis are holidaying on a Cape Town beach and Mzansi is loving their snaps. Image: Rachel Kolisi/ Instagram

The Kolisis have signalled the start of summer with a family beach snap that left social media users envious.

The photo shared by Rachel Kolisi shows the entire family enjoying lunch on the beach while on holiday. Siya, Nicholas, Keziah and an unknown woman can be seen eating lunch at a white table while Rachel snaps the pic.

Peeps were quick to react to the picture which gained close to 20k likes captioned:

“Lunch for 6 please.”

The Citizen reports that the family are enjoying much needed down time in Cape Town.

Since landing in the Mother city they have enjoyed a spa day and headed over to the Green Mile where they enjoyed a game of touch rugby.

Keeping up with the Kolisis: Siya Kolisi and family enjoy a wildlife adventure in luxury game reserve

Previously, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi took to Instagram to share his family holiday at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand.

He can be seen having the time of his life with his wife, Rachel Kolisi, and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah.

The Kolisis soaking up adventures at a game reserve. Image: Siya Kolisi/Instagram Source: Instagram Siya has enjoyed much-needed time with his loved ones since starting his new life in Durban.

He moved to Durbs after joining the Cell C Sharks and this means he spends less time with his family, who live in Cape Town.

"So excited to spend a few days at @andbeyondphinda with the family before it’s time to head back on tour @andbeyondtravel."

Siya expressed in one his posts. The Kolisis can be seen going on game drives, eating hearty meals, splashing around in a boujee-looking pool and getting front row seats to majestic wildlife such as lions, giraffes and rhinos.

