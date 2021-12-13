Rachel Kolisi recently shared five stunning images of her lovely island getaway with her adorable family

The businesswoman and wife to Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi loves treating her fans and followers to lovely snaps like these

Her post gained tons of support as peeps sbwl-ed their lovely family vacation on a stunning island

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi treated her fans and followers to a few stunning snaps of her family's island getaway. The scenery of the Kolisis' holiday destination is absolutely breathtaking and Rachel really captured it well.

Rachel shared five gorgeous pics of their vacay. From chilling on the beach to a whole helicopter ride, the Kolisis are definitely living it up after such a hectic year. She shared the snaps on Instagram just as the weekend concluded.

Her post gained over 8 600 likes on the social networking application. The Kolisis love keeping their faves updated and this sneak peek into their getaway were truly wonderful.

Rachel Kolisi shared a series of images of her family on vacation and they are amazing. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Take a look at her post below:

Read some of the comments received:

@gail_mabalane said:

"Everything! Enjoy Mama."

@tersia682 wrote:

"Enjoy!! Looks absolutely amazing."

@bareafricadesign shared:

"Yeah!!!! Enjoy every single moment."

@leeannetwalo commented:

"Now that looks amazing! Enjoy your vacation with the family."

@nicifiler responded with:

"Wow that’s a dream come true destination. Enjoy every moment God has blessed you with."

@hannahsadiki added:

"Love this place, enjoy. It's been a long year babes."

