Eskom announced that there may be a possibility that the country could be forced into Stage 8 loadshedding soon

The announcement has frustrated tons of South Africans who can't believe that they could be without power during the festive season

"Stage 8" is now trending on Twitter as Saffas share their frustrations online and respond to the terrible news

Embattled power utility Eskom is frustrating the nation once more. Eskom has warned the public that Mzansi could possibly face Stage 8 loadshedding during the festive season. Peeps are not at all impressed by this shocking announcement.

"Stage 8" is trending on Twitter as South Africans from all over Mzansi are sharing their thoughts on the harrowing news. The thought of being without electricity in the terrible heat taking over the country paired with it being the festive season.

Briefly News compiled a few of the social media posts about Stage 8.

@EmKay_Lee93 asked Eskom:

"What is Stage 8? You block the sun or wet the charcoal or what? Jerr living in this godforsaken country is a nightmare."

@KneeLoafFar tweeted:

"Stage 8? When you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel?"

@sloansaidso asked:

"Guys what is Stage 8 loadshedding? Are they gonna come to my house and collect all the power banks also?"

@MarleneEurell shared:

"Stage 8 or Stage 20. Level 5 or Level 32. We don't care this December, we refuse to have fun at our homes, we refuse to be treated like criminals. Eskom and Matamela do whatever y'all want to do, le rena we will do whatever we want to do. Enough is enough."

@Tha_Mash wrote:

"Fourth wave. Stage 8 loadshedding. The return of looting since Zuma will be going back to jail. Why am I not looking forward to 2022?"

@RealFloetic_E added:

"Stage 8 is where they remove all matches and lighters from the shelves."

"Eskom is a joke": South Africans are not happy with Eskom's Stage 8 loadshedding warning

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africans should start bracing themselves for more rolling blackouts in the near future, Eskom has warned.

The state-owned power utility said more loadshedding can be expected because electricity generation could be compromised now that the environment department has denied Eskom's application to pollute more than the legal requirement.

BusinessInsider reports that Eskom is one of the worst polluters in the world, and the power utility says it cannot be in compliance with the law as well as keep the lights of South Africans on at the same time.

