Redro and Pecks Anchovette won't be seen on the shelves in Mzansi after the current stock is sold to fish in a jar lovers

The company that distributes Pecks and manufactures Redro revealed that peeps don't seem to have an increasing appetite for fish paste in recent years

Social media users are split in their reactions to the news, with some sharing slight anger while others are far from being bothered

Redro and Pecks Anchovette will soon be a thing of the past in Mzansi. The Spokesperson for the South African distributor of Pecks and maker of Redro (SA's equivalent) revealed that Pioneer Foods would be discontinuing its fish paste lines.

As part of Pioneer Food's portfolio review process, they decided to stop producing the products at the end of 2021. The business also shared that peeps don't really seem to want the "protein-packed explosion of fishy goodness."

It seems social media users are once again divided. While some have memories dating back to the pre-school years others never acquired the taste for the fish in a jar.

JacarandaFM shared that stock of Pecks Anchovette and Redro have reportedly been running very low recently and that only a handful of stockists still sell it.

News24 shared the news on Facebook where peeps have been responding to the fact that they will no longer be seeing the savoury snack on the shelves in local supermarkets.

Some social media users are going to miss the fishy taste

Ntaoleng Lipholo said:

"My favourite since I was in preschool... Now I only see it at Checkers Hyper. At other shops I no longer see it."

Hayley Fourie Buckley shared:

"I drive to the South African shop in Hamilton New Zealand to buy this."

Tezné Ashlioné Lottering wrote:

'Nooooooooo... I can't have toast without this."

Other netizens believe the fishy snack will not be missed

Sherry Daniels Ajayi responded with:

"Definitely will not be missed... Haven't seen it since my childhood."

Mark Hinrichsen commented:

"Won’t miss this ever! Had it on our bread almost every day at Boarding School."

Kim Slinger added:

"Thank goodness... I recall a few years back my colleague would have it for breakfast every day... The smell was soul-destroying..."

