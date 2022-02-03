TikToker Troy Sheperds shared a clip of how teachers dance to amapiano music in comparison to the way students do

The social media star said he found a beat on the app and decided to put it to good use with his hilarious clip

The video has gained over 6 500 likes as TikTok users comment about their time in school and how teachers behaved

South African TikTok star Troy Sheperds left peeps thinking about their school days with a new video. The young man, with over 1.8 million followers on the app, did a video of how teachers dance to amapiano music while at work.

He found a cool beat on the app and got to work. The dance portion of the clip starts with Troy walking with his hands behind his back before making slight arm and leg movements. He then goes on to display how students dance.

He referenced the famed Umlando Challenge in his short video and had social media users vibing along in the comments section.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Cyber citizens loved Sheperds' creativity

@queenar noticed some of the dance moves:

"Umlando!"

Maximis Jones shared:

"The matrics made the Grade 8s dance to some amapiano and the white teacher was actually killing it."

Biggie hilariously wrote:

"Dr Musa looks different here."

Mishca commented:

"Then you get me, the student-teacher who teaches the kids amapiano."

MA_GEE added:

"Goverment school teachers don't have tempo."

Lady's reaction to amapiano is a whole vibe, SA loving her video: "Understood the assignment"

In more news about amapiano, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful young woman took to social media to share a quick amapiano dance lesson and peeps are loving it. The TikTok user got quite a few people talking.

In the clip online user @cassi_scheppel gives her followers advice on how their lip movements should look when dancing to amapiano - a pout or an upside-down smile - as your head moves to the music.

Peeps have commended her attention to detail and smooth moves. At the time of publication, the TikTok video had gained over 128 000 views with more than 15 000 likes from Saffas who just couldn't get enough.

