A social media user @cassi_scheppel shared a cool amapiano dance move tip recently with her followers

The TikTok video shows the correct lip movements to use when dancing to the trendy SA music genre

Her post has over 128K views and has left many South African online users impressed and entertained

A beautiful young woman took to social media to share a quick amapiano dance lesson and peeps are loving it.

A social media users shared a fun reaction to amaiano and her followers are impressed. Image: @cassi_scheppel / Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the clip online user @cassi_scheppel gives her followers advice on how their lips movements should look when dancing to amapiano - a pout or an upside down smile - as your head moves to the music. Peeps have commended her attention to detail and smooth moves.

By the time of publication, the TikTok video had gained over 128K views and 15.1K likes. Check it out:

Fellow TikTokers showed love on the cool video:

Paballo Kgware reacted:

“Danko is thank you mama.”

Michael Botha said:

“You honestly understood the assignment.”

itss.thxndo wrote:

“I was doing the second one while watching the first one then got to the second one and laughed so hard.”

Mini vlogs reacted:

“Facts.”

celebritys_67 commented:

“Very true.”

Mongezi S. Mbambo said:

“Accurate.”

Eulaine Mabangula responded:

“You're doing better than me.”

user5193205295783 said:

“Just did the second one while watching.”

Beautiful SA girl dances to amapiano beat in new video

Briefly News previously reported on a social media user, @cassi_scheppel, who took to TikTok to show off her new dance moves in a cool video posted recently.

In the video, the young woman is seen pulling some hip moves as she dances to an amapiano track, Trigger by DJ Karri. In the clip, she also explains that she choreographed the dance moves.

She captioned the TikTok post:

“The aim is not to sweat, or whatever they say.”

Online users have reacted to the dance video which had over 33 000 likes on TikTok at the time of publication.

Ragnar replied:

“I love the fact that the majority of our generation have moved passed the old ways of seeing just colour. It’s nice to see.”

