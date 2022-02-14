A 20-year-old Mzansi woman elatedly showed off her degree on social media, overflowing with pride on graduation day

Social media user @elizabeth_takii_matsangu got a BA degree in Forensic Science and Technology from UNISA

The impressive young lady left many feeling inspired and filled with pride over her undeniably impressive achievement

Women are on the rise and no one can deny it! A young and intelligent South African woman proudly waved her degree on social media, highlighting that she’s only 20 years old!

Social media user @elizabeth_takii_matsangu bagged her degree at the young age of 20. Image: Instagram / @elizabeth_takii_matsangu

Source: Instagram

Graduating is a huge accomplishment, no matter what age you are. While it's impressive to graduate at the age of 20, it is equally impressive at 55 or any other age.

Social media user @elizabeth_takii_matsangu took to her Instagram page with a cute snap from her graduation, showing off the piece of paper that she worked tirelessly to get.

This babe is a whole entire graduate with a BA degree in Forensic Science and Technology from UNISA at the fresh age of just 20. Gurl, congratulations!

“Sbekezelile safosta. Completed my BA in Forensic Science and Technology at the age of 20. A whole graduate ❤”

The people of Mzansi applaud the young graduate’s achievement

Seeing her post left many feeling all kinds of proud. Age aside, graduating is a big deal and this young lady deserves all the hype. People flocked to the comment section to commend her on her dedication and to wish her many more amazing milestones.

@bobo.648 said:

“A real achievement. Postgraduate is the way to go. No time for complacency.”

@simi_sa7 said:

“Inspired, also a Unisa student, it's not as easy as it is but y'all encourages us to put more effort, so that we can achieve our goals. Big up to you.”

@aleeka.b said:

“This is what we like to see. YOUNG BLACK WOMEN WINNING ❤️”

@hlogimarks said:

“Congratulations, wow!! Your hard work finally paid off. Am proud of you! You're officially Unisa alumnus!!!❤️Dipula di go nele hle❤️”

