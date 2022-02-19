A woman's beautiful fruit and vegetables stall has set the Twitter streets alight, and SA is wholly impressed

@KasiEconomy shared an image of the newest entrepreneur to fall onto its radar, leaving locals to salivate over the scenes

Twitter accounts of all sizes graced the mentions to gush over the effort put into the presentation of the organic food stand

If you love your fruit and vegetables served farm-fresh, look no further than a local woman making a name for herself in the delectable organic food business.

The @KasiEconomy Twitter page put the woman's exceptional exploits on blast, leaving Mzansi hungry to be a part of the mouth-watering action.

A woman's fruit and vegetable stall has impressed Mzansi. Image: @KasiEconomy, Getty Images

"Wow, this is neat and organised," read the apt caption.

The undeniably well-presented stall was not overstated by the page as the entrepreneurial feat of yet another black small business owner is celebrated. An image of the woman and her magical stand was shared and has since become a hit, with locals rooting for more organic food hawkers.

The picture captures the fruits perfectly arranged using crates. The stall boasts a wide variety of edibles, including nectarines, peaches, plums, grapes, avocados, pears and pineapples. A smaller selection of veggies comprising carrots, tomatoes and onions can also be seen.

Saffas doff their hats

The twee attracted a whopping 24 000 likes at the time of publication. It also gathered a staggering 2 900 retweets and 200-plus comments. Briefly News takes a stop inside the juicy comments strip to bring readers all the colourful reactions.

@nowclarence wrote:

"It is well organised indeed but I would appreciate it if you could put her location and details for us who want to support her. It's no use to accumulate Twitter likes. She needs money to grow her business, not likes. Thank you for sharing."

@NgomaneHopewell said:

"I usually wash fruits before I eat them, but these one's, I will wash them after several bites. Your market is neat. Wishing you more returns in your business."

@Zutsar0311 added:

"Real Woolworth's energy! I'd never pass without buying from her – her stall is truly inviting!"

Woman hawks fresh veggies on side of the road

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi is all for determined entrepreneurs who make it their business to hustle hard daily so they can realise their dreams of making it big one day.

Such is the case for a Twitter user, @Asa_Jikwana, who merrily took to social media to put her brilliance on full display as a vegetable hawker who grows her own produce in Centane near Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

The lively lass shared images of the lush green vegetable stock she hawks to the community.

"Sesilapha ke ngoku sizothengisa le veg siyivune egadini yethu (We are here now to sell this veg and harvest it in our garden)," read the caption, with a smiling face with smiling eyes.

