Unisa chemistry PhD graduate Dr Bambesiwe May is one of eight young South African scientists chosen to meet Nobel Laureates in Germany

This prestigious meeting allows young scientists to learn from the best and engage in-depth with Nobel Laureates on research

Dr May's research on water-cleaning materials earned her awards and opportunities to publish her work

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Dr Bambesiwe May will join a group of eight young South African scientists to participate in the 73rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany. Image: @unisa

Source: Twitter

Dr Bambesiwe May, a recent chemistry PhD graduate from Unisa, is heading to Germany!

SA chemist joins elite Lindau Nobel Laureate group

May has been chosen as one of eight young South African scientists to attend a special meeting with Nobel Laureates (scientists who won the Nobel Prize).

According to Unisa, the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation and with funding from the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), nominates young scientists from South Africa annually to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This meeting is a chance for young scientists worldwide to chat with Nobel Laureates and learn from them. Dr May was a researcher at Mintek while finishing her PhD on materials to clean water. She's won awards for her science work and published research papers.

May is also currently a geochemist at Digby Wells, one of the largest environmental consulting firms in Africa focused on the resources sector.

Before going to Germany, Dr May and the other young scientists will meet with past attendees to learn what to expect and how to make the most of the opportunity. They'll also meet with government officials and talk about representing South Africa at this important event.

Woman relocates to US to study , says she doesn't miss loadshedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman who recently moved to the United States has playfully bragged about no longer experiencing the frustration of loadshedding

This video, uploaded by TikTok user @lesab4, has resonated with many South Africans who understand the challenges of power outages here at home.

Loadshedding is a controlled power outage measure implemented in South Africa due to electricity supply constraints and has been a problem for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News