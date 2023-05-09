Six brilliant young minds have won the opportunity to represent South Africa in a global science fair

The group impressed the judges at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair and won the amazing opportunity

The young scientists will present their ingenious research projects at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas

Six exceptional young scientists will be jetting off to Dallas, Texas, to compete in an illustrious science and engineering fair.

Six learners will represent South Africa at a prestigious science and engineering fair in Dallas, Texas. Image: Supplied/Eskom Expo for Young Scientists

The group wowed judges at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair in December 2022 and won the opportunity to showcase their brilliance at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

According to a press release sent to Briefly News, the young scientists are learners from different schools across SA and will join 1 700 pupils from around the world to compete for over R165 million in prizes.

6 young scientists head to USA to showcase innovative research projects

The group includes Brandon de Greef, a Grade 12 learner from Crawford International Ruimsig who researched the effectiveness of eco-friendly chemical compounds as insulators for High Voltage applications.

Keitumetse Sebatlelo, a Grade 11 learner from Carleton Jones High School, conducted insightful research in predicting the occurrence of sinkholes in the Khustong area.

Hailing from Stellenbosch, Grade 10 student Enzo Blignaut from Paul Roos Gimnasium wowed Eskom Expo ISF judges with his research on how agricultural practices and sewerage spills significantly affect water quality.

Mathew Witbooy from Curro Durbanville researched the link between human activities on the degradation of soil quality. While Tyla Shepstone from Somerset College developed a scalable alarm system that can detect heat and gas early and send out alerts.

The last young scientist is Yu Tang Shan, a Grade 12 learner from Johannesburg's St John's College. Shan broke developed a groundbreaking method and artificial intelligence to predict soil moister levels in domestic gardens to conserve water.

The Regeneron ISEF is the world's largest pre-college Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition and will take place from 14 to 19 May.

2 South African Grade 12 learners score top awards at Taiwan International Science Fair

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that two brilliant young minds put South Africa on the map by winning prestigious awards at the 2023 Taiwan International Science Fair (TISF).

Jaco Jacobs and Dia Singh captivated judges with their research projects and brought home second- and third-place awards.

The two young geniuses participated in the fair through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, allowing SA learners to present their research to peers from other countries.

