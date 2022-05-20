Dashayin “Dash” Gilbert was won more than R16 000 in the physics and astronomy category at the ISEF held in the USA

He combined his passion for Formula One with his problem-solving aptitude to investigate the aerodynamics of the cars used in Formula One

The Curro Durbanville learner’s project is based on research and comparative analysis of fluid dynamics

Stellenbosch Grade 11 learner, Dashayin “Dash” Gilbert made quite the impression at the world’s largest pre-college science competition, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, USA. He was presented with the Third Award in the physics and astronomy category.

The 16-year-old Curro Durbanville learner was awarded more than R16 000 for the research project entitled, “Formula One Aerodynamics”. He was selected to compete in the Science Fair by winning an award at the 2021 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

Dashayin “Dash” Gilbert impressed international judges at world’s largest pre college science competition. Image: Eskom Expo/Supplied

The young scientist combined his passion for Formula One with his problem-solving aptitude to investigate the aerodynamics of the cars used in Formula One. After investigating several variables, Gilbert made significant findings that help us understand the factors that contribute to improving the aerodynamics of Formula One cars.

“Eskom Expo served as a way for me to develop my knowledge about Formula One Aerodynamics and learn as much as I could. My project is based on research and comparative analysis of fluid dynamics.

The main idea of my project is about financial efficiency as the development of aerodynamics in all regions of science is extremely expensive since either wind tunnel testing or computational fluid dynamics programmes are used,” said Gilbert.

Eskom Group Executive for Government and Regulatory Affairs, Nthato Minyuku congratulated the young lad for his commendable work.

“Congratulations to Dashayin Gilbert who performed exceptionally in an unfamiliar subject of aerodynamics and brought home this valuable award. Eskom is proud of all the budding scientists who represented South Africa well on the global stage.”

Six other local learners competed in the Regeneron ISEF: Audrey Hunn and Sarah Hackland from Protea Heights Academy in Stellenbosch; Sachin Mohan from Horizon International High School in Johannesburg; Michael Shepstone from Somerset College in Stellenbosch; Kutlwano Tshatiwa from Gabonewe High School in Madikwe, Northwest, and Ra'ees De Witt from Curro Hermanus in Stellenbosch.

Source: Briefly News