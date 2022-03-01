A video of the building of an underground bunker has gone viral on social media after it was reshared on TikTok

The video was originally shot and uploaded by British YouTuber Colin Furze and now peeps are joking about World War III

Cyber citizens have taken to the comments section of the first video in the three-part series on TikTok to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

A video of British YouTuber Colin Furze's underground bunker has gone viral on TikTok. @m1lanhhw shared Colin's YouTube update on the popular video-sharing application with the caption stating that he is safe.

The video was broken up into three parts on TikTok from Colin's 10-minute video on YouTube. Due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, social media users have been joking about a possible World War 3.

With over 2.3 million likes on TikTok, the reshare of the building process of the underground bunker has allowed netizens to share all kinds of doomsday jokes in the comments section.

Click here to watch the full video on YouTube.

A video of a British YouTuber's underground bunker has gone viral on TikTok as peeps joke about WW3. Image: colinfurze / YouTube

Source: UGC

Below is the viral TikTok post:

Cyber citizens respond to the thought of an underground bunker

@skiiiti.a.tad said:

"Russia is watching this."

@Itsmeeeeeee wrote:

"The next family who owns this house will think it’s from WW1."

@Jessica Keck asked:

"Can I come?"

@football_editz shared:

"I think it needs to be a little deeper."

@kimmindrup commented:

"I wish I had the money to be able to do this right now!!! Ughhh..."

@lindsaypunt added:

"If I had the money and property I'd be doing the same."

