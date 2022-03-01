A picture of President Vladimir Putin pointing to 'Durban' while looking at a map has gone viral on social media

The image was shared on Twitter recently and social media users are sharing some funny jokes regarding Durbanites and the city itself

@Life_After_18 posted the image and has gained over 2 500 likes on the bluebird sharing app in less than 24 hours

South African social media users can't get enough of an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin pointing to what seems to be Durban on a map. @Life_After_18 shared the funny pic on Twitter and netizens are proving that Trevor Noah is not the only funny person to come out of SA.

The image in question displays Putin and two other people seated in an aeroplane as they look at a map of Africa. Putin's index finger seems to be right where Durban is situated while the man next to him points his pen around the same area.

While the picture may be a very good photoshop, the hilarious comments shared by South Africans regarding Durban are sure to bring a smile to your face.

A picture of President Vladimir Putin pointing to what seems to be Durban on a map has netizens saying goodbye to the city's residents. Image: SERGEI GUNEYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the viral post:

Cyber citizens joke about Durbanites and Putin

"He just pops up here in Bluff..."

@SMdalana said:

"Zulus are ready nemikhonto yabo (with their spears)."

@trevorhlase wrote:

"I'm in a taxi from work, haven't laughed kanje."

@Ayanda_mthatha shared:

"RIP in advance, Durbanites."

@ZintleDiko responded with:

"They are coming for us."

@Ausylar tweeted:

"You can rain fire except for here in KZN, we have a soldier here. Code name JZ."

@BenzimoIV added:

"He understands that if he's gonna take on Mzansi, he must first take out Zuma."

