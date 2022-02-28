Amidst the political unrest between Ukraine, Russia and the United States of America, South Africans still managed to find something to laugh about

In a hilarious post on Twitter, a question was posed over the love Russian President Vladimir Putin has for extra long tables

A collage of photos in which the president hosted meetings with only one participant at a time over a long table made the post that much more hilarious

What a thing to notice at a time like this. A post on Twitter by @AdvoBarryRoux pointed out the fact that Russia's head of state clearly prefers the "comfort" of extra-long tables, even for one-on-one meetings.

This observation prompted a flurry of funny speculations from Tweeps as to why this is so and many are teasing him in their responses.

Twitter cracked up over President Vladimir Putin's use of long tables, citing that it was not a coincidence but a calculated move on his part.

Suggesting that the president was possibly short-tempered, @RamalokoJohnny stated that:

@ThomasMoko thinks that the president needs space:

"Proximity breeds familiarity, which leads to people mistakenly think it’s an engagement of equals."

Supporting Vladimir Putin's decision for long tables, @Dman_zn said:

@BravieIlunga hilariously noted that:

"Social distancing and probably forcing those on the other side to raise their voices when talking."

Ukraine vs Russia: SA advises President Cyril Ramaphosa to not get involved in conflict with Vladimir Putin

While South Africans may have decided to take the mickey out of President Vladimir Putin's choice of long tables, their stance on the conflict is resolute. According to Briefly News, as tensions rise between Russia and Ukrainian governments, South Africans have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to not get involved amid all the chaos.

The South African government has expressed concern about the ongoing unrest at the Ukraine and Russia border, as the situation could have regional and global consequences.

This comes after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine following a disagreement over the country's affiliations with the United States of America.

