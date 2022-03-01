A picture showing a truck that crashed into a bridge under a billboard of laughing people has left social media users in tears of laughter

The image was shared on Twitter by @_Mashudu_M who mentioned that the Coca-Cola advert above the crash scene was not helping the situation

Social media users from across Mzansi took the moment to share some hilarious jokes and memes about the scene

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An image of a truck that crashed into a bridge has left social media users laughing themselves to tears. The actual incident was not exactly a laughing matter but the image plastered on the billboard above the bridge is what caused Saffas to share some hilarious jokes.

The billboard had a Coca-Cola advert on it which displayed four people laughing. The combination of the group of people laughing with the truck stuck under the bridge made for a funny bone tickling moment that had to be shared online.

Some social media users picked up that the accident may have occurred in Zimbabwe due to the uniform worn by a police officer in the background of the image.

This image showing a truck stuck under a bridge with a billboard of laughing people has left Mzansi in tears. Image: @_Mashudu_M

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users had some funny responses to the image

@KhathuNets said:

"This looks like Germiston. I know this bridge and the area. Their electricity come from the street lights across the road."

@Ngqayimbana91 wrote:

"Domkop this one. He does not know the truck's height his driving, I hope the taxi driver survived though."

@ekayzee_ shared:

"South Africans in the comment section claiming it's their bridge. Lord, they think Zimbabwe is a part of South Africa."

@dalimkandawire responded with:

"The billboard is disrespectful."

@moloto_makgabo tweeted:

"People on top of the bridge are laughing."

@dliwayo_gabby added:

"So many memes in one picture."

Young man dancing in school uniform spreads good Monday vibes, leaves SA laughing out loud

In more funny news, Briefly News previously reported that popular social media user @jah_vinny_23 brightened up people's timelines with a vibey video to usher peeps into the new week.

In the entertaining clip shared on Twitter, a young man was seen dressed in a school uniform dancing near a TV in the living room to the song Sfarzo by Tales featuring Josiah De Disciple. Judging by his moves and energy, this gent was certainly in a great mood.

“Good Morning. Happy Monday,” the tweet was captioned.

Social media users from all over SA were living for the good vibes that were displayed in the hilarious clip as they flocked in to the comments section to share their funny and positive comments on the post.

Source: Briefly News