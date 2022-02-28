Bringing positive feels on a Monday was popular social media user @jah_vinny_23 who shared a video online

In the post, a young man dressed in a school uniform can be seen breaking it down to the track Sfarzo by Tales featuring Josiah De Disciple

Saffas received the tweet with love and amusement with some making funny assumptions about the learner’s academic performance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Popular social media user @jah_vinny_23 brightened up the timelines with a vibey video to usher peeps into the new week.

A video of a talented learner dancing before school was shared on social media recently. Image: @jah_vinny_23 / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the entertaining clip shared on Twitter this morning, a young man dressed in school uniform dancing in front of a TV in the living room to the song Sfarzo by Tales featuring Josiah De Disciple. Judging by his moves and energy, this gent was certainly in a great mood

“Good Morning. Happy Monday,” the tweet was captioned.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Online users were all for the good vibes as they flocked in to share their funny and positive comments on the post:

@Strike20202013 said:

“In the morning, one needs that music before going to school.”

@tsibishii asked:

“Morning Vinny. Can you dance vele?

@SthembiD remarked:

“This generation even cut their school pants or make them tighter.”

@sepitlaoptom commented:

“The type that does not listen to teachers.”

@tsanwi replied:

“Would like to see his report card end of the year...”

Teacher interrupts student’s lit dance moves, SA howling with laughter

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a learner from Germiston High School who danced their way into trouble. A 19-second clip posted to social media by popular Twitter user @kulanicool shows the student vibing while students crowd around in support.

The dance was brought to a sudden halt when a teacher arrived and pulled him away using his bright yellow backpack. It seems there isn't time for kids to break it down with this teacher ensuring there was no fooling around on the school grounds.

The clip posted on Twitter was enough to get Saffa social media users feeling the vibes in the comments section. A few cyber citizens reminded us of their time in school while others couldn't help but laugh.

Source: Briefly News