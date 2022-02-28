A clip of a truck carrying alcohol being looted by a few men has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Yusuf Abramjee

The looting was recorded by another truck that seemingly drove over the crates of alcohol that were thrown out

The video has worried tons of South Africans who watched the ease in which the thieves managed to steal the booze

A video of a moving truck transporting alcohol has gone viral after a group of people decided to take the alcohol out of it. The video was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter recently.

The video, which is just over two minutes long, has caused tons of concern for many South African social media users. Peeps shared tons of responses to the worrying video where two men can be seen throwing crates of alcohol onto a pavement.

The clip gained over 41 000 views as netizens discussed how common looting of trucks has become.

A video of a truck carrying alcohol being looted has concerned many social media users. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users respond to the concerning clip

@DieNegotiator said:

"This is an everyday occurrence, when you get to the police station all they want to know is the number of crates stolen. I guess they need to balance what's reported stolen and the actual loot they share with the thieves. It's so sad!!"

@wise30152072 asked:

"Wait is this driver bumping every crate?"

@magodigee shared:

"At what speed is the truck running? If he speeds up all the nonsense stops I think he’s part of this."

@ThabisoTuss responded with:

"The driver is in it too. No way! He must have seen this through the rearview mirror."

@sewawam tweeted:

"I guess it’s safer to transport books than anything in South Africa."

@Tsigwili added:

"Such things you see in movies, I can't believe this."

Video of large truck being looted leaves Mzansi peeps irate: “Absolutely disgraceful behaviour”

In more news about trucks being looted, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a large truck being looted of its stock was doing the rounds on social media and has left many online users disheartened.

The video was posted by SA Long Distance Truckers on their Facebook page and showed people rushing to get their hands on the goods loaded on the truck parked on the roadside of the N1 bridge near the N4 going into Hatfield.

From the footage, it was not immediately clear what exactly the people were taking. South African online users shared their disapproval of the incident on the post through hundreds of comments under the clip.

