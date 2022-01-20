Saffas were left disappointed after a video of a truck being looted near Hatfield was shared online

The short clip posted on Facebook shows a massive truck being ransacked of its goods by people on the N1 bridge

Although it is not clear what exactly the crowd took many online said the incident was unacceptable

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a large truck being looted of its stock is doing the rounds on social media and has left many online users disheartened.

A video showing a truck being looted by a group of people was shared on social media. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers / Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video was posted by SA Long Distance Truckers on their Facebook page and shows people rushing to get their hands on the goods loaded on the truck parked on the roadside of the N1 bridge near the N4 going into Hatfield. From the footage it is not clear what exactly they were taking.

South African online users shared their disapproval of the incident on the post:

Erimona Daniel Adu commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Is this what Nelson Mandela fought for? Shame on these folks! A bunch of freeloaders.”

Rina Coetzee reacted:

“And no resistance what so ever.”

Thersia Geustyn said:

“Where is this famous Cele and his troops?”

Cheryl Jones wrote:

“Absolutely disgraceful behaviour. Where are the police?”

Abdi Aziz Ahmed Osman responded:

“The law is getting out of the hands of the government and it is shameful. Tomorrow when the food prices go higher then you going to realize what you are doing.”

Yolanda Barnard Hattingh said:

“So sick of people with no morals. If it is not yours, you don't touch it!”

Digby Baxter reacted:

“See it is the poorest of the poor doing the looting all driving fancy cars...shame on the looters. Obviously the government supports the looting…as they doing it just on a bigger scale.”

Himla Makhan commented:

“Gosh! This is the New South Africa”

Siboniso Ncube wrote:

“This country is lawless where are the cops in such broad daylight.”

Reshie Balkisson replied:

“Being poor and desperate is one thing, but these looters generally fill their car boots.”

Sad post shows destruction looting caused to small businesses

In a previous post Briefly News reported many small and black-owned businesses had been negatively affected by the surge in looting action that rocked the country last year in July. As the instances of blatant criminality become more frequent so too are these devastating acts being caught on camera.

Heading online, @thalith49675954 first shared a post documenting the gruelling experiences of business owners in the aftermath of the looting. Briefly News also compiled a few more tweets displaying the difficult situation.

Check some of them out below:

@thalith49675954 said: "#Sandton this is bad."

Source: Briefly News