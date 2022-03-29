A video of an adorable little girl asking for ice cream had Mzansi online users in a puddle of mush

The child has a cute argument with the lady recording the video and even threatens to hit the lady to which she laughs

The lady eventually gives up and tells the girl to go get her treat and SA peeps could not help but respond with adoration

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An adorable baby girl’s ice cream request and Mzansi peeps’ hearts pumping custard.

A video of the toddler was shared on Twitter recently by online user @therealxolo and shows her sporting a Manchester City team kit as she asks for ice cream.

Peeps were left with warm feels after viewing a video of a child asking for ice cream. Image: @therealxolo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a sweet voice, she is heard asking for ice cream, to which the lady recording the video says ice cream isn’t eaten in their home. The little girl threatens to hit the woman, to which the woman responds she isn’t scared of her.

The child then says the woman is troubling her because she doesn’t want to give her ice cream. The woman laughs in defeat of their cute argument and tells the girl to go and take the ice cream.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas could not help but melt at the child’s attitude and flooded the post with sweet and funny comments:

@GLekhuleni said:

“Imagine being attacked all over the house by Manchester City cause of refusing to buy ice cream.”

@thami_tzz commented:

"K'shuthi mina ngizok'shaya that one there ended me.”

@WhaleBrilo replied:

“I hear the ice cream part but the baby is damn cute.”

@Obakeng_Ona reacted:

“Yekelani ukuhlupha abantwana.”

@Ofentse_Nts responded:

“It’s the "Ice cream" twang for me.”

@marvelous_100 replied:

“Lol but kids are cute mane.”

Mom shares pic of adorable baby and SA can't get enough

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that there is nothing that makes the hearts of South Africans melt like a picture of an adorable-looking baby, and a local mommy is playing her part to feed this insatiable appetite.

After an evening filled with chaos, @T_MokopaneleT took to Twitter to let her followers in on the funny antics her bundle of joy had been up to the night before.

"Yho! The struggle it took to capture a single picture! Someone was busy trying to eat the bag," the caption read with a few loudly crying face emojis.

The picture shows the culprit lying on his stomach while he props himself up and stares straight into mommy's camera. It may have been either the start or end of bath time for the little man, who was wrapped in a hooded towel.

Source: Briefly News