A video of a vibey church choir doing a moving performance has been doing the rounds on social media

The entertaining clip shows the group marching in a dance fashion together as they entertain the congregation

The post was shared by gospel minister and musician, Slindokuhle Zongo and has gained over 137K views

South African netizens were left in awe and feeling blessed after viewing a video of a church choir bringing the showdown during praise and worship.

Mzansi was moved by a church choir's beautiful performance. Image: Slindokuhle Zongo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A video posted on Facebook by gospel minister and musician, Slindokuhle Zongo, shows a church choir singing and dancing in harmony. The members are seen marching in a dance fashion together as they entertain the congregation.

Slindokuhle captioned the video:

“Me as the choir conductor at church. Ndiyonwaba ke mna ebukhoneni!!”

The gospel performance left Saffas impressed as they shared their positive comments on the Facebook post:

Sebe Sebenzile wrote:

“Oh hallelujah.”

Lorica Mene said:

"Absolutely amazing nantsi inkonzo."

Nonzwelo Welo Nkhocy responded:

“AOG, Back to God.”

Kha Nyisi le NaMbonani said:

“Argh, you never Disappoint!”

Siphiwe Mlangeni replied:

“Hallelujah siyabonga.”

Nomvula Mandindi Gumede remarked:

“So wonderful.”

Prince Iyeza commented:

“Role model ym lo bhuti Slindokuhle Zongo. The way he worships God is like. I have learned many things ku lo.”

Nomzamo Zamo Chiya Msani reacted:

“Wow my church Assemblies of God.”

