A video of an old lady putting a young man in his place after being teased by him was posted online

The Facebook post shows her walking to the man in the vehicle and giving him a witty mouthful to which he responds with laughter

The funny clip had many Mzansi netizens amused by the granny’s reaction and responded with humour

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a feisty maGogo had Mzansi social media users in stitches. The cellphone footage was shared on Facebook by Simthande Myeza and is fast gaining traction.

An old lady didn't take lightly to man teasing her singing. Image: Simthande Myeza/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the clip, the old woman is seen peering through a car window as she goes off at the male driver who had told her to be quiet after singing a gospel song out loud as she walks down the road.

She proceeds to tell the man where to get off in a “hilariously old lady fashion”. The two share banter with each other before the granny proceeds to continue her singing and walk off, leaving the driver in stitches.

Simthande captioned the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Ey futhi my Lord! "INkosi iyazi!".”

South African netizens were amused by the witty old lady and shared funny reactions online:

Simthande Myeza responded:

"Go one! Ikwakho la?” Guys, ngaze ngamthanda ugogo!!!”

Portiah Mbatha wrote:

“Sgebengu amehlo ayayaluza. "iNkosi iyazi".”

Lwazo MaNzima Mazibuko said:

“Beyond those wrinkles... I c such beauty in this gogo.”

Miselwa Nogqala replied:

“I love you Gogo. Guys, it's the "Go on" OR "Go one" my grandmother use to say this and I still don't know what it means.”

Chillies Juqula Odla'mahleza commented:

“Bayisbusiso labantu teasing them nge respect is so cute.”

Sinazo Tom-Tom Finiza said:

“She used to be a beauty "inkos'iyaz".”

Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that an energetic gogo gave ama2-thousand a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

“Whose granny is this?” Kulani captioned the Twitter post.

Source: Briefly News