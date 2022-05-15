A customised Toyota Tazz that is completely unrecognisable of the original product has gained traction among car lovers on social media. Kelly Rowland has taken to social media to show off her Amapiano dance moves. Somizi is giving viewers of his reality show the content they signed up for.



1. Tazzla or Transformer? Mzansi Man’s Modified Toyota Catches Social Media off Guard As Creation Goes Viral

A customised Toyota Tazz that is completely unrecognisable of the original product has gained traction among car lovers on social media.

Oefentse Mphatsoe is the young designer behind the project which features parts from a dirt bin and ordinary items found around the house.

A massive rear spoiler dominates the design, and the Tazz's concept car appearance is striking with a red and black colour combination.

2. Kelly Rowland Shows Off Amapiano Dance Moves in Cool Video, Singer Gives Bontle Modiselle a Major Shout Out

Kelly Rowland has taken to social media to show off her Amapiano dance moves. the US superstar gave Mzansi choreographer Bontle Modiselle a huge shout-out for teaching her how to get down the yanos way.

Kelly Rowland gave Bontle Modiselle another shout out for teaching her how to get down to the yanos. Image: @kellyrowland, @bontle.modiselle

The American singer was in Mzansi about a month ago and she visited the local dancer's dance studio and they had fun dancing to some locally produced Amapiano.

She took to Instagram to post a clip of herself with Bontle and her dancers getting down to the trending dance genre. The former Destiny's Child's member captioned her post:

"@bontle.modiselle This was one of the most memorable, fun experiences with movement I’ve ever had! Thank you to my bro @dale_deruig For hooking this up! I can’t wait to get back home to SA for more good times at your beautiful studio @bontle.modiselle! Til next time."

3. ‘Idols SA’ Judge Somizi Mhlongo Finally Addresses Beef With Unathi Nkayi: “I Never Want to Talk to Her Again”

Somizi is giving viewers of his reality show the content they signed up for. First, the larger than life media personality gave his side of the story on the nasty divorce with his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

In the second episode of Living The Dream With Somizi, the star touched on why he and former BFF Unathi Nkayi are no longer friends.

According to ZAlebs, SomG addressed the matter while having a candid conversation with his friend Vusi Nove. Per the publication, Vusi asked Somizi what happened with the former Idols SA judge.

4. Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali Ndamase & Thuli Phongolo Listed Among Celebs Who Have Allegedly Dated Edwin Sodi

Musa Khawula caused a stir on social media when he released a list of local celebrities and social media influencers who have dated Edwin Sodi.

The list comes after the controversial blogger dropped the Minnie Dlamini bomb that has created a frenzy in the streets. According to the tweets, the Homeground presenter kept the fire between her and Sodi burning even after getting married to Quinton Jones.

Social media users have reacted to the allegations that stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali, Thuli Phongolo and Karen Zulu's lavish lifestyles are being funded by state money.

5. Chicco Twala Slammed for Cashing Out on Brenda Fassie’s Legacy While Leaving Out Her Son Bongani Fassie

Chicco Twala is under fire for the wrong reasons again. Fellow celebs and social media users called out the legendary musician after reports that he is producing a documentary on Brenda Fassie's life and legacy.

The legendary producer has been in the news a lot lately. His name popped up when he was linked to the gangsters that allegedly murdered the late Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, a documentary on the life and legacy of the late great singer Brenda Fassie is in the pipeline, and Twala is overseeing the project. He wrote:

"Brenda Fassie coming to Netflix. A new doccie-film about the life of iconic South African artist is said to be coming to the streamer soon. The project is helmed by her long time producer Chicco Twala."

