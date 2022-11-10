The United Kingdom's new sovereign, King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were almost hit with eggs by a protestor as they visited York

The pair were in the city at the invitation of leaders and were greeting people when one man flung eggs at them

Four police officers pounced on the guy and detained him on the other side of the temporary fence erected for the monarch's visit

A man who appeared to throw eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during a walkabout in York has been arrested by police.

Police nabbed the protester who threw the eggs at King Charles III. Image: Wales Online.

Wales Online reported that several police officers at Micklegate Bar restrained the suspect on the ground behind temporary barriers set up in the city ahead of the king’s visit on Wednesday, November 9.

City leaders welcomed King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, to York when the protester threw eggs at them, all of which landed at their feet, Page Six wrote.

The protestor also shouted:

"This country was built on the blood of slaves."

While neither the monarch nor his spouse reacted, simply looking at the eggs at their feet, fans of the royal couple shouted:

"God save the King."

Others screamed at the protester:

“shame on you!"

Attending the unveiling of Queen Elizabeth II's statue

King Charles III and Camilla were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be erected since her death in September, BBC wrote.

As police detained the protester, the sovereign continued with the traditional ceremony, which saw him officially welcomed to York by the Lord Mayor.

His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last carried out the ceremony in 2012. The unfazed king then did a walkabout, greeting people in the crowd.

