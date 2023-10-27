A child became a viral sensation after her mom showed the mischief she got up to with superglue

The video of the kid had many parents in South Africa lamenting about how tough raising kids can be

Online users commented on the video and joked about the kid's playtime gone horribly wrong

One kid made many people laugh with her antics. Online users were in tears after seeing how she went wild with super glue.

A TikTok video shows a mother noticing that her daughter superglued her finger together. Image: @08_dec1

The TikTok video of a child's mischief got over 8,000 likes. Many netizens commented on how they felt sorry for the mom.

Kid uses superglue on herself

A video posted by a fed-up mom @08_dec1 shows that her child glued her fingers together. The lady detailed she used superglue on her hands.

Watch the video:

Online users amused by naughty girl

Many TikTok users commented and made jokes about the situation. Netizens commented that parenting looks like an extreme sport.

Lee said:

"Mara this people."

Cynthia Dube commented:

"As she wakes up may she try again, yesss wena cleva."

Faith wrote:

"This parenting thing is an extreme sport."

Kara_belorh remarked:

"Being a parent is a course shem."

Lesedi was amused:

"Then she has the nerve to sleep."

S.ebaaa_x added:

"Entlek being a parent is another story."

Kid's mischief goes TikTok viral

People on TikTok are always fascinated to see kids do the most. One parent went viral after showing her baby covering himself in Vaseline.

Toddler climbs counter to get to mom’s SMEG kettle

Briefly News previously reported that this mom found her toddler daughter on the kitchen counter playing with her SMEG kettle. Footage of the incident left Mzansi people sweating and laughing – toddlers will have you stressed.

SMEG kettles are not cheap, but kids will stop at nothing to get what they want, and this video is proof of that.

TikTok user @prettyfacesbypree shared a video which showed her baby girl on the kitchen counter fiddling with her expensive SMEG kettle.

