A Twitter user announced that his first salary will go to his wife's mother to say thanks for raising the love of his life

Tweeps chuckled at the man's promise as they found it unusual, while many think he's been bewitched

Others commended him for selfless intentions or asked what he does for his own mother, if she's still alive

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mandla made a declaration in a Twitter post that he would give his mother-in-law his first salary. He got a lot of attention for it as peeps wondered why he would do that. The sentimental Mandla gave his reason behind the declaration:

"That woman raised my soulmate."

Mandla announced that he would give his wife's mother his first salary for raising his soulmate. Image: @Mank_Mandla/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Many peeps on Twitter laughed out loud at Mandla's declaration. They teased that he might have been bewitched and offered various solutions. Others wanted to know what he would do for his mother as they didn't agree with his decision.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Arthur_Nkosinat offered:

"My brother, please allow me to take you to egulubeni, they help people like you. You will thank me later."

@Nekko_SA said was bewitched:

@Muedinc said:

"Wait until you get it and decide, it’s always easy to make this claim before you feel the pain of earning your money."

@tselamothaka asked:

@_GobodoNandipa commended Mandla:

"My mom passed 11 yrs ago, my mom-in-law, I do anything and everything I can for her, cause not only did she birth my husband, she took me in when my own family didn't, and she looks after her grandkids ALL THE TIME. So big ups to you my guy. You will be blessed."

Woman dotes over amazing mom-in-law, Mzansi touched: "Such mothers should be celebrated"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman could not help but take to social media to dote over the amazing mother-in-law she has been blessed with, leaving many feeling a touch green with envy.

The Twitter user, @iviwe_mcobothi waxed lyrical about the amazing person she has the honour of calling her second mother, describing in a series of tweets the 'small things' she does that have had a massive impact on her.

@iviwe-mcobothi made sure to inspire her followers on the microblogging app by telling them that she wishes to give her wonderful mother-in-law everything her heart desires.

"My son and I were woken up with breakfast by my mother-in-law. To be honest, I’m so grateful to have such an amazing second mother."

Source: Briefly News