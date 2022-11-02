A lady has shared a hilarious video of the position she found her babies in after asking her husband to babysit them

The mother of two saw her twin babies tucked into the couch in a very funny manner

Her husband, on the other hand, sat peacefully on the couch while using his mobile phone as his wife watched

A mother has shared a funny video of her babies and her husband, who was asked to babysit her little ones.

Gabriellabonacci said she stepped out for two minutes and asked her husband to look after the twins in her absence.

Dad babysits twin babies, tucking them safely between sofa cushions. Image: @gabriellabonnacci/TikTok.

However, when she returned, she saw her husband using his phone after tucking their twin babies into the couch.

Social media users react to dad's funny antics

The video of the dad's antics has left netizens in stitches as people shared their own hilarious experiences with babysitting fathers.

@hasbulla.98 said:

"Some of ya'll need to pop open a bottle of some sort of alcohol, pour it up and breathe."

@j2da_clark wrote:

"I fell when I saw the second baby."

@locdammbitions stated:

"Baby, a man will find a way to watch the kids and not watch the kids at the same time."

@hotmess.com_ wrote:

"Y'all fail to realise that babies will cry if they are uncomfortable or in pain. These babies are content. Good job, dad."

@paigeelizabeth793 reacted:

"How do I do this for a fully grown adult human? It’s me, I’m the fully grown adult human."

@brittenysmiles said:

"Honestly, it's not going to smother them. They are on their backs and swaddled properly. I guess the haters are mad they didn't think of it first."

@afteraflower said:

"Y’all, he's a dad. He is tired. A moment of peace as a new father shouldn’t be judged so harshly. That is actually innovative."

@blanca_gom13 said:

"Am I the only one who thinks dads, for some reason, always have the smartest tricks?"

Watch the video below:

Lady gets the shock of her life after asking dad to babysit

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a mother identified as Qweenie Star, who shared a hilarious video showing the moment she left her kids with her father to babysit.

The young mother had returned from work and was surprised to see one of her children sleeping on the floor.

On the other hand, her father slept peacefully on two chairs joined together and covered himself with a duvet cover. The video has stirred reactions from people who came across the clip on TikTok.

