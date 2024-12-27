A cleaning enthusiast's simple solution to prevent steel wool from rusting involves a common household soap and water combination that many South Africans already have in their homes

The TikTok video shows how to properly store steel wool after cleaning pots, addressing a common frustration many people face with this popular cleaning tool

While some viewers shared alternative storage methods like freezing or hanging the steel wool, others preferred buying new ones due to their affordable price point

A woman's video about preventing steel wool from rusting by using the Sunlight bar soap goes viral on TikTok. Images: @roebbez

Source: TikTok

A viral cleaning hack is helping Mzansi keep their steel wool fresh and rust-free. In the video shared by content creator @roebbez, she starts by removing old, rusty steel wool from its container and cleaning it thoroughly.

She then shows her storage solution - filling a clean cup with water and breaking pieces of Sunlight soap into it before adding fresh steel wool.

Why steel wool rusts

Steel wool, a kitchen staple in many South African homes, is prone to rusting when exposed to moisture and air.

This common cleaning tool, used mainly for tackling stubborn pot stains, can become unusable after just one wash if not stored properly.

Mzansi shares their steel wool hacks

@ummu_Gamar shared their preference:

"I don't like reusing... I cut a small piece, use it to wash pots, then scrub all sinks, and then I throw it away."

@Des revealed:

"I put my steel wool in a little plastic in the freezer till the next use... You can use it many times."

@Leegal1102 suggested:

"The one from Pep doesn't rust."

@nelly warned:

"I used to do this but it continued to rust."

@khensani_Smith advised:

"After using steelwool and the scoucer (ay the spelling but you understand) 😂😂, rinse and put in the deep freezer, no rust and lasts longer."

@Ferial_Davids shared:

"Just hang the pot scraper up somewhere then it won't rust."

@mmaletlhogonolo appreciated:

"Thank you for the tip."

@Njabs explained:

"It will continue to rust over time as long as it's exposed to water/moisture and sunlight. By sunlight I don't mean the green bar."

