Oftentimes, our most comfortable clothes become what we wear, especially at home.

Whether it be oversized shirts and boxers, loungewear is what makes the body feel more at home.

Lady refreshes dirty Birkenstocks in viral TikTok video

Lufuno knew that she could not place her slides in a washing machine or soak them in a bucket of bleach to get the built-up dirt off and immediately thought of a plan. She purchased a roll of sandpaper and hoped it would do the trick.

The shoes each got a turn for some TLC and experienced the abrasiveness of the sandpaper scraping off the greasy surface. After a couple of swipes, the shoes looked as good as new with its label showing.

Lufuno’s quick and easy method wowed her social media friends as she bragged:

“Giving new life to my everyday shoes.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s cleaning Birkenstocks with sandpaper

Social media users were impressed by Lufuno’s creative thinking and commented:

@P. ✨🦋 explained:

“Guys, this is normal. My fairly Birkenstocks have toe prints as well. They got them after the first wear even.”

@luke india ramos 👑 experienced a plot twist:

“Now, why did I think you were going to glue the sandpaper to the inside of the shoes?”

@lisa_dludla would let her lazy side take over:

“My toxicity would tell me to buy new ones.”

@jnstv pointed out:

“People who own MR Price dupes are complaining; they don’t get it.”

@user6050714967086 said:

“I was shocked when I saw that these shoes cost more than R1K.”

