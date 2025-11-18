South African matric pupils shared their 10-year ambitions in a TikTok video that inspired widespread engagement

The video encouraged conversations about education, career planning, and entrepreneurial aspirations

Viewers were motivated by the students’ clarity, ambition, and realistic yet aspirational goals

South Africans felt inspired by the clear ambitions of matric pupils, celebrating their determination and long-term planning.

SA matrics shared their bold 10-year plans in a TikTok video that quickly gained traction. Image: @monila.harmony

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted by @monila.harmony on 17 November 2025 gives viewers a glimpse into the ambitions of 2025 matric pupils across South Africa. In the clip, several learners share where they see themselves in ten years, outlining careers, entrepreneurial goals, and plans for higher education at various universities. The young students discuss aspirations ranging from running successful businesses to achieving financial independence and pursuing their dream degrees. The video provides a platform for these matriculants to reflect on their future while inspiring peers and viewers nationwide to embrace ambition and set tangible goals. The user captioned her video:

“May we meet the versions of ourselves we dream of. May we make decisions today that our future self will thank us for. One day, we will look back on some ‘wow, I did everything I thought I would’. Believe in yourself!”

This video illustrates the increasing drive among South African youth to envision and plan for their futures with clarity and determination. The matriculants demonstrate a blend of practical thinking and ambitious dreaming, showing how young people balance realistic goals with aspirational ones. It also highlights the role of social media in providing a space where students can share personal ambitions and motivate others. By showcasing their visions, the learners inspire conversations about education, career paths, and the importance of long-term planning in South Africa.

Dreams and aspirations showcased online

Within a single day of posting, the video posted by user @monila.harmony garnered over 6,700 likes and attracted numerous comments from South Africans who appreciated the students’ drive and creativity. The comment sections were full of encouragement, discussions about future opportunities, and reflections on the potential of the next generation. People admired how candidly the matriculants spoke about their plans, emphasising determination and hope. This engagement demonstrates the public’s interest in youth aspirations and highlights how inspirational content can quickly resonate online.

Viewers were generally impressed and motivated, reflecting on their own goals and dreams. South Africans engaged with the video in a way that celebrated ambition, resilience, and planning, particularly appreciating the thoughtfulness of young learners. The video sparked admiration for the new generation’s focus and foresight, as well as optimism for the future. Overall, it became a positive online conversation about goal setting, inspiring other students to consider their own long-term life plans.

Viewers loved the ambition and clarity shown by the Class of 2025. Image: @monila.harmony

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Harmony wrote:

“Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”

Yves asked:

“Did this make anyone else sad?”

Sage wrote:

“As an Uber driver.”

Siyole00 asked:

“So, you will show us these video results in 2035?”

Onalenna Morris wrote:

“May all their dreams come true, so much light in their eyes.”

EJ said:

“End of matric last year felt like a new beginning to a path only God knows.”

Bhenja ZN asked:

“Guys, you know on the answer sheet I forgot to write the name of the subject as Geography, but I wrote the subject code, exam number and exam centre, am I cooked?”

Stanky Bhengu wrote:

“Just give them 5 months from now and ask them where they see themselves… Isemhlabeni lana.” Translation:

“On this earth, life is tough.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

