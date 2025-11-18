A South African woman passionately responded to claims that the ANC wanted Cyril Ramaphosa to resign

Her candid views highlighted public concerns about political decisions and their impact on everyday life

The clip quickly circulated across social media, prompting a mix of debate, agreement, and disagreement among viewers

South Africans engaged in lively debate over political leadership after a woman openly expressed her frustration and concern for the country’s future.

A South African woman’s passionate reaction to rumours of Ramaphosa’s resignation left Mzansi debating politics and leadership online. Image: MDN News

On 18 November 2025, MDN News shared a video of a South African woman reacting strongly to claims that the African National Congress (ANC) wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. The video, posted on Facebook, shows the woman passionately stating that she would not support his removal, emphasising the struggles ordinary people might face if he were to step down. Her reaction quickly captured attention for the intensity of her response, highlighting how politics can stir deep emotions among citizens. The clip was recorded indoors, with the woman addressing the camera directly, making her feelings about the political situation very clear.

Her statement reflects wider concerns among South Africans who feel that political decisions at the top levels of government have direct impacts on everyday life. The woman stressed the importance of awareness around political moves, framing the discussion as one that affects livelihoods and social stability. This perspective sheds light on the way ordinary citizens engage with national politics, balancing personal frustrations with broader awareness of the political landscape. Her candid reaction exemplifies the strong connections many South Africans feel toward the leadership and direction of the country.

Politics sparks a strong social reaction

The video rapidly went viral, receiving over 600 likes and more than 600 comments within just a few hours of posting. Social media users shared the clip to spark discussion and debate, resulting in a flood of opinions about the ANC, leadership, and the potential consequences of Ramaphosa stepping down. It quickly became a talking point across Facebook feeds, demonstrating how emotionally charged content can quickly gain traction online. The woman in the video shared her opinion, which reflects her personal views and does not constitute verified information.

The responses showed a mix of support and disagreement, with viewers engaging in robust discussions about politics and governance. Many users reflected on the implications of leadership changes, while others considered the woman’s personal perspective as relatable or thought-provoking. Overall, the video stirred emotions, sparked debates, and prompted reflections on political responsibility, showcasing the diverse views that South Africans hold on national leadership.

The clip spread quickly as viewers argued, agreed, and questioned the country’s political direction after hearing her concerns. Image: MDN News

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Ntsako Mabaso wrote:

“If he goes, the party is over. More secrets will come out.”

Makumaswivupfini Jackson Mthembu wrote:

“At the end, he will leave, whether forced or not. But what’s the rush, especially from the ANC? I would understand if other parties were calling for his resignation.”

Solly Monepja Monepja wrote:

“They said the same with Zuma. When he left office, they changed their tone.”

Mpho Ndou wrote:

“I stand with you, mama. We need economic growth, and that’s what Ramaphosa is bringing.”

Pah Meh Lah Rih said:

“Ramaphosa is going to finish his term. Love you, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Chanda Khalunga asked:

“If Ramaphosa goes, you will lose your job, so obviously you will disagree. But what about those who lost their jobs because of poor governance?”

Marius Kritzinger wrote:

“CR should not go. The opposition needs him to stay right where he is.”

