The President of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to axe the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment Dion George

This was after Ramaphosa announced the decision to remove George, replacing him with the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson, William Aucamp

Steenhuisen denied that he influenced Ramaphosa to make the decision

WESTERN CAPE — The president of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, denied that he had anything to do with President Cyril Ramaphosa replacing Dion George with William Aucamp as the minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment.

According to Eyewitness News, Steenhuisen said that there was no malicious intent behind the president's decision to axe George. Ramaphosa announced the changes to his cabinet in a statement on 12 November 2025. Ramaphosa said that he appointed Aucump, who is the DA's spokesperson. He also appointed Alexandra Abrahams as the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

Steenhuisen speaks on Dion's removal

Steenhuisen said that the party had requested George to serve as the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, as he served as the party's finance spokesperson after Ramaphosa fired Andrew Whitfield. George, however, turned the position down, and the party presented Abrahams as another replacement option.

Cyril Ramaphosa and the Andrew Whitfield drama

The DA gave Ramaphosa an ultimatum after he removed Whitfield as a minister. The party gave him 48 hours to remove African National Congress ministers who were allegedly guilty of far worse deeds than Whitfield.

Ramaphosa defended his decision and explained why he fired Whitfield. He also explained why he placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave after KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlangla Mkhwanazi implicated him in police corruption. The MK Party challenged Ramaphosa's decision in court.

Ramaphosa said the party was drawing a flawed analogy in comparing his decision to fire Whitfield with his decision to place Mchunu on special leave. He said Whitfield violated the rules for members of Ramaphosa's executive and admitted to it. Mchunu's allegations are untested, and he could not be fired on those grounds, he said.

Political Parties react to Ramaphosa's firing Nobuhle Nkabane

In a related article, Briefly News reported that political parties reacted to Ramaphosa's decision to remove former Minister of Higher Education Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Nkabane was fired for failing to account for the irregular Sector Education and Training Authority board appointments.

The DA claimed the victory and said that the party applied pressure relentlessly, accusing Nkabane of misleading Parliament. The MK Party also claimed the victory and said that its MPs played a role in Nkabane's removal.

