Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to face a Spanish La Liga side during their pre-season tour in Spain this July

The Premier Soccer League giants have lined up friendly matches against another team in Spain this month

Fernando da Cruz would be in charge of both games in Europe as Amakhosi prepare for the 2026-27 season

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Kaizer Chiefs will step up their preparations for the new season with two high-profile pre-season friendlies in Spain against La Liga outfit Elche CF and Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood Club.

The Soweto giants are heading back to Europe for their pre-season camp after training in the Netherlands last year. That trip preceded an encouraging campaign in which Amakhosi secured a third-place finish in the Betway Premiership.

It was the club's highest league finish since the 2019/20 season, when they ended runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns. Under newly appointed coach Fernando da Cruz, Chiefs will now be aiming to end their decade-long wait for a league title, having last lifted the PSL trophy in 2015.

Da Cruz begins new era at Amakhosi

Da Cruz takes charge of a side expected to build on last season's progress and improve on the achievements of the previous coaching duo, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Former coach Nasreddine Nabi helped restore belief at Naturena by guiding Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup title during the 2024/25 campaign, bringing an end to the club's 10-year wait for silverware. They defeated city rivals Orlando Pirates in the final of the competition.

Amakhosi will also return to continental competition this season after qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, while they are set to compete in the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs confirm two Spain friendlies

Kaizer Chiefs have already lined up two fixtures during their training camp at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Spain. Their first match will be against Al Kholood Club on 15 July, before taking on Elche CF three days later on 18 July.

The Pinatar Arena has become one of Europe's leading pre-season venues, regularly hosting clubs from across the continent and beyond.

This year's visitors include Villarreal, Real Murcia, Al Rayyan SC, Preston North End, Cambridge United, Port Vale, Rochdale, as well as youth teams from Sunderland, Bournemouth and West Ham United.

The Spanish training complex has also welcomed major clubs such as Manchester City, Valencia and Real Betis since opening its doors in 2013.

The Premier Soccer League giants would hope to have a good tourney in Spain and return to South Africa with the conviction that they can have a successful 2026-27 season.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs for Europe

Briefly News earlier reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News