Lee Martin, a 48-year-old Vancouver police sergeant diagnosed with ALS, became the first Canadian to receive a Neuralink brain implant

Martin is the 26th person globally to receive the chip, which was inserted using a brand-new surgical procedure for the first time

The chip allows Martin to control a computer cursor with his thoughts, giving his family hope he can still communicate after ALS takes his voice

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A 3D profile graphic illustrated a coin-sized Neuralink device digitally superimposed onto a cross-section of a human brain. Image: Neuralink

Source: Facebook

Lee Martin, a 48-year-old Vancouver police sergeant and father of two, has become the first Canadian to receive a Neuralink brain implant after being diagnosed with ALS. He is also the 26th person in the world to receive the device. CBC News reporter Lyndsay Duncombe followed Martin and his family to document the experience, which has since gone viral for the deeply human story at its centre.

Martin, who spent years serving the city of Vancouver, was diagnosed with the terminal neurological condition known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Rather than step back, he chose to step forward.

How the Neuralink implant works

The device, developed by Neuralink, uses roughly 1,000 hair-thin electrodes embedded in the brain's motor cortex. These electrodes read neural signals and transmit them via Bluetooth, allowing Martin to move a computer cursor using thought alone. His wife Lisa activates the system through a headset device at home.

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What makes Martin's case medically significant beyond his being the first Canadian recipient is the surgical method used. His implant was inserted through intact dura, a protective membrane surrounding the brain, marking the first time this approach had been used in the procedure. A robot assisted surgeons during the operation.

A gloved hand held up a small, circular, gold-and-silver brain-computer interface microchip between two fingers. Image: Neuralink

Source: Facebook

The family's hope captured by the page @cbcnews practical and heartfelt. ALS progressively robs patients of movement and, eventually, speech. The chip could allow Martin to continue communicating with his family long after his voice is gone. The profile also touches on the ethical debate surrounding Neuralink and its high-profile backer Elon Musk, with many in the comments noting that the science itself is the work of engineers and researchers rather than any one figurehead.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People impressed by the chip

Many people who doubted the chip went online to share that the technology is actually impressive.

Calista_Arts shared:

"I wish we could praise the actual scientists instead of calling it the Elon Musk chip, cause he did nothing but put his name on it."

Xitsbailey commented:

"This is insane technology. Literally wow."

Ella Marie highlighted:

"That's scary."

Randy shared:

"This is incredible technology. Glad this gentleman will have a better quality of life for as long as he has left."

MASTERKUSH added:

"Omg I'm so grateful this technology exists. This could help so many people."

Eliserrs wrote:

"I feel so bad for him. What a sad story."

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Source: Briefly News