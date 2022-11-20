A young woman from Thembisa is flying the South African flag high in the United States of America and posted pics from some of her adventures online

The beautiful lady has had quite an exciting year and obtained her master’s degree before bagging an opportunity to teach Zulu at the University of Georgia

Reacting to her snaps, LinkedIn peeps were excited about her success and were proud of the young woman for hustling hard internationally

A brilliant woman from Thembisa in Gauteng is making Mzansi super proud and posted pictures of herself in the United States of America, flying the South African flag high.

Lindokuhle Sikhonde is thrilled to be teaching Zulu internationally. Image: Lindokuhle Sikhonde/LinkedIn.

The young woman recently obtained her master’s degree in African languages from the University of the Witwatersrand and was granted the opportunity to teach isiZulu at the University of Georgia.

Lindokuhle Sikhonde’s gig forms part of the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program, with the beautiful woman posting pictures of herself quite literally flying the Mzansi flag high at American historical monuments.

The babe’s LinkedIn post read:

“A young girl who is from the township (Thembisa) got her degrees and got to USA for the sole purpose of teaching an African language (isiZulu).

“It was truly surreal to visit some of Washington, DC's most critically acclaimed sites. I saw the White House, Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, [and much more].

“I even stood at the very same spot where Martin Luther King delivered his ground-breaking ‘I have a dream’ speech back in 1963. All I can say is my ancestors are showing off.”

Many social media users were impressed by her adventures and for teaching one of South Africa’s official languages in the United States:

Sesimphiwe Mbatha is impressed:

“I love this for young South Africans! I support anyone who boards an international flight in pursuit of what sets their soul on fire.”

Ayanda Somana added:

“Congratulations, my baby.”

Source: Briefly News