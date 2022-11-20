A young lady was so amped about obtaining her Master of Business Administration that she showed gratitude to everyone who helped her

The gorgeous woman posted about her success on social media, opening up about how her husband, family members and friends assisted her

She added that the next step for her would be finding work related to her studies

A high-achieving lady expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to her bagging a Master of Business Administration from the University of West London.

Rashika is proud to be a Master of Business Administration graduate. Image: Rashika S./LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The young babe thanked everyone who helped her succeed, including her family members, friends, and lecturers.

Rashika S. said that the next step for her would be finding work related to her expertise.

The hard-working woman’s post read:

“Finally, the day has come! Proudly announcing my graduation. It wasn’t possible without the constant support and guidance of my parents, my husband, Sutharshan Sivasankar, teachers and friends!

“Education is the one thing that nobody can take away from me. Acquiring new knowledge is my passion. Once again, I’ve officially graduated with a Master of Business Administration, with merit, from the University of West London. By the grace of God, I’ve done it!”

Sweet messages poured in for Rashika. Here are some top reactions:

Harikaran Sivananthan said:

“Congratulations, Rashi.”

Upul Arunajith added:

“Congratulations. Now that you've reached this significant milestone, make sure you take care of those who helped you in your journey. In particular, your parents and teachers who inculcated in you values and knowledge.

"Knowledge is power only when applied in a positive manner, and to that end, help and guide those who come after you, the future generation."

