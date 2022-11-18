One brilliant woman is coming for absolutely everything she deserves, with the young lady holding two master’s degrees from two different international universities

The sis posted about her achievements online, noting that she has a Master of Science and Master of Arts from institutions in Belgium and the United Kingdom

Many people were impressed by the young lady’s outstanding accomplishments and wished her well for the fantastic wins

One intelligent lady is super excited about obtaining a whopping two master’s degrees, posting about her wins on the socials.

Rabecca Mmbone Musiega has two master's degrees. Image: Rabecca Mmbone Musiega/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In a LinkedIn post, the young lady explained that she has a Master of Arts from Gent University in Belgium.

She most recently landed a whole Master of Science from the London School of Economics and Political Science, both with the highest honours and distinction.

Rabecca Mmbone Musiega, originally from Kenya, expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to her success, with her post reading:

“It's official! I made it through! I owe this one to God for everything. [I am thankful to] my instructors who showed me immense kindness and grace, friends who were my haven when it became too much, and my family for holding it down.

“Spent the past weekend in Vienna, marking what has been a two-year rollercoaster, but we have two degrees in the books: A Master of Arts in Global Studies with highest honours and a Master of Science in Global Economic History, with distinction."

LinkedIn users rushed to wish Rabecca well:

Eng. Kevin Nyabuto is inspired:

“Love this. Indeed, inspiring. May all the doors be open for you to conquer the world. Congratulations.”

Ambre Brown Morley reacted:

“This is outstanding! Congratulations, Becky!”

