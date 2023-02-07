A strong-willed African journalist in the United States motivated internet users after sharing images of her remarkable makeover

Sarafina Napoleon posted pictures showing her incredible transformation on her verified Twitter account after moving overseas and bagging a master's degree

Internet users who remarked on the post praised her outstanding accomplishment in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A United States (US)-based African journalist Sarafina Napoleon, inspired netizens after she released pictures of her impressive transformation on social media.

The media personality shared a two-photo collage highlighting her struggling past before she left for the US to further her studies.

Lady's transformation photos emerge. Image: @FinaNapoleon.

Source: UGC

Sarafina Napoleon attributes her growth to Jesus Christ

Sharing the awe-inspiring images on her verified Twitter account, Napoleon captioned them:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

'"HND versus master's. Miracles not denied from Jesus.

Scores of people who took to the comment section congratulated her on her achievements and dramatic glow-up after moving overseas and seeking a better future for herself.

See the tweet below:

Netizens congratulate Sarafina Napoleon

@IsahAbdulmajee3 said:

"Congratulations."

@EmmyUkay posted:

"Yes. Congrats."

@OkeStalyf remarked:

"Love your growth. Congratulations, dear."

@Shayne noted:

"See you're fresh."

@AmaraAnna3 commented:

"Thank God for master's."

@ozkarochulo posted:

"God be praised."

Woman shows off dramatic pregnancy transformation in video, peeps cannot believe how much she changed

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote about a woman who completely changed during her pregnancy months.

The lady took to the socials to show how much she transformed when she was pregnant with her baby.

The woman started by showing how she looked before, with the video then transitioning to how she looked during her last two months of pregnancy.

The shocking body and facial transformation had many people speechless, with some netizens unwilling to believe that the clip showed the same person.

While some social media users trolled the lady's looks, others offered a kinder approach and told her she was transferring some of the beauty she had to her child.

TikTok users asked what the woman looked like after giving birth and whether her face and body looked similar to before the pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh