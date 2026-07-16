AfriForum submitted a PAIA request to the Department of Communications demanding full transparency on how BrainSAT was selected as South Africa's state-backed satellite provider

It argued the government chose a slower, costlier system over Starlink due to BEE ownership laws that Starlink cannot meet

BrainSAT was officially launched by Deputy President Paul Mashatile using UAE-based Space42's Thuraya-4 satellite infrastructure

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Paul Mashatile was at the launch of the satellite phone AfriForum is questioning. Image: pmashatile

Source: Instagram

SOUTH AFRICA— Civil rights organisation AfriForum has filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request targeting the procurement process behind BrainSAT Satellite Services, the newly launched state-backed satellite provider, demanding answers on how the contract was awarded without apparent competitive bidding.

The application, directed at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, calls for the release of the April 2024 Memorandum of Understanding signed with UAE-based Space42 and BrainSAT Technologies, along with all related tender documents, requests for proposals, and bid records. AfriForum's Ernst van Zyl, Head of Public Relations, posted about the legal challenge on X on 15 July 2026.

See the original post that outlined AfriForum's PAIA challenge:

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BrainSAT vs Starlink: The speed and cost gap

Deputy President Paul Mashatile officially launched BrainSAT in Johannesburg, positioning the initiative as a solution for internet and satellite phone access in rural and remote communities. The service runs on Space42's Thuraya-4 satellite infrastructure, which delivers speeds of up to 1 Mbps. By comparison, Elon Musk's Starlink offers speeds ranging between 40 and 250 Mbps.

Van Zyl argued that the government had deliberately backed a slower, more expensive alternative, and that Starlink's pricing is low enough to be shared among schools and government buildings. He maintained that the decision to exclude Starlink stems from South Africa's Black economic empowerment (BEE) ownership requirements, which compel foreign firms to hold 30% local Black equity — a threshold Starlink has not met.

Regulatory battle over South Africa's digital sector

The BrainSAT launch arrives during an active regulatory dispute over the country's telecommunications landscape. Communications Minister Solly Malatsi has proposed allowing multinational satellite providers to satisfy local ownership rules through "Equity Equivalent" investments, a mechanism that would open the door to Starlink's entry. That proposal has drawn strong opposition from coalition partners and opposition parties alike.

AfriForum contends that by keeping Starlink out of the market, the government is placing ideological priorities above the connectivity needs of millions of South Africans who remain unserved.

Netizens question internet deal

Social media users voiced scepticism about the BrainSAT initiative.

@Totally_Legit_T wrote:

"From what I hear, they will just be outsourcing everything to the UAE. So to keep Elon out…they just outsource the jobs our nation desperately needs to the Middle East."

@Bronx_wrangler said:

"In 100 years from today, people will look at South African history and think it was a comedy show."

@Fraankkhanart commented:

"Remember when they tried to launch an electric car.. 'The mandrolli' 💀😂🤣😅 ... And all the seed money got promptly stolen 😂🤣😅...💀"

SA misses deadline to give free data

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the South African government's failure to deliver on its promise of providing 50GB of free data to households, as the Department of Communications grapples with missed deadlines and unclear funding strategies. The initiative, originally proposed to enhance internet access, remains unrealized, leaving millions in uncertainty.

Source: Briefly News