The African National Congress’ draft discussion document explains how the ruling party plans to deal with the country’s energy crisis

The ANC planned to allow the exploration of its offshore acreage by international oil companies to find fuel

It said South Africa is in the middle of a global economic war and citizens have to endure high fuel prices every month

PRETORIA - The African National Congress’ draft discussion document on economic policy highlights ways in which the ruling party plans to tackle the country’s energy crisis. In the document, the ANC suggested swaying towards searching for oil and gas by allowing international oil companies to explore its offshore acreage.

The ANC stated that the tension in Eastern Europe has caused fuel prices to increase. It said sanctions imposed on Russia mean that 60% of diesel exports from the country are no longer available on the market.

The ANC has detailed how it plans to deal with the energy crisis through its policy position. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

According to the document, the Russian sanctions have caused diesel and paraffin prices to rise faster than petrol. The policy position, obtained by News24, said South Africa is forced to endure fuel prices reaching record levels every month.

The political party said that the country is in the middle of a global economic war that will affect all South African citizens. The ANC documented that it attempted to lessen the blow of the fuel price by reducing a levy by R1.50 for April and May.

The policy document said the ANC was left with no choice but to consider more sustainable energy options. Engineering News reported that the price of crude oil had been up by 30% since the start of the year.

South Africans unimpressed

Social media users believe the details in the policy position is just another way the ANC can loot funds:

Gideon van Loggerenberg said:

“Exploration only helps for the future, the situation is now and current. ANC must stop their communistic ideologies and start fixing the economy.”

Sbusiso Kubheka wrote:

“The increases somehow seem unjustified. I think they see a gap to justify exploration so prices will just be inflated.”

Sue Visser said:

“Because the ANC is the only shareholders in all this, they just want money from the consumers! The ANC thinks we are all uneducated and stupid.”

Saki Belle commented:

“Petrol is expensive we need our own petrol RSA cannot depend on other countries for survival.”

Darren Bouwer posted:

“Anything handled by the ANC will just end in disaster with more looting and corruption! Nothing these thieves do is for the benefit of the people.”

DA Leader John Steenhuisen on a fact finding mission in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen has touched down in Ukraine, where he said war is raging. He's on a fact-finding mission to uncover the true situation in the country and determine what effects the war will have on Africa, particularly South Africa.

Steenhuisen also hopes there are prospects for peace and plans in place to end the war as quickly as possible. During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the DA leader said he believes that the South African government is pretending to be neutral over the war. Commenting on his visit, Steenhuisen said:

“Residental homes and buildings have been gutted. This is a war. It’s the first war of this scale taking place in Europe since the Second World War, and it has led to the largest displacement of people in Europe.”

