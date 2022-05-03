DA Leader John Steenhuisen said the war in Ukraine is raging on during his visit to uncover the truth in the country

Steenhuisen wants to determine what effects the war will have on Africa, particularly South Africa

The political leader believes that the South African government is pretending to be neutral over the war

KYIV - Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen has touched down in Ukraine, where he said war is raging. He's on a fact-finding mission to uncover the true situation in the country and determine what effects the war will have on Africa, particularly South Africa.

Steenhuisen also hopes there are prospects for peace and plans in place to end the war as quickly as possible.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen is on a fact-finding mission in Ukraine. Image: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the DA leader said he believes that the South African government is pretending to be neutral over the war. Commenting on his visit, Steenhuisen said:

“Residental homes and buildings have been gutted. This is a war. It’s the first war of this scale taking place in Europe since the Second World War, and it has led to the largest displacement of people in Europe.”

He hopes to witness the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to SABC News, Steenhuisen said it's a war for freedom. Taking to social media, Steenhuisen added:

“There is irrefutable evidence that Putin has committed war crimes in Ukraine and should be held accountable. Lives and livelihoods have been lost.”

Social media rips into Steenhuisen

Citizens on social media are not impressed with John Steenhuisen, saying he should pay more attention to issues closer to home.

@MphahleleMM commented:

“John Steenhuisen's home province of KwaZulu Natal was devastated by floods only days ago, and the communities are still trying to gather themselves together. But, he left them for Ukraine to be a news correspondent.”

@laylaatrevor wrote:

John Steenhuisen didn’t have to spend thousands to go see a war zone he could just go to the cape flats but okay anyway.

@MadiBoity posted:

“KZN is hit by floods resulting in the displacement of 40k people & over 400 deaths, Eskom is teetering on a brink of collapse, immigration crisis has triggered tensions in SA & unemployment has reached crisis levels but John Steenhuisen thought it was best time for globetrotting.”

@GaryHartleySA posted:

“John Steenhuisen can’t even find a jacket that fits him properly but now he wants to go find facts in Ukraine. WHY?!”

@martinplaut said:

“Good to see an African leader going to Ukraine to see for himself what is going on.”

@realNeoM added:

“I find criticism of John Steenhuisen going to Ukraine quite odd. Sure, SA has plenty of issues to worry about & one of them is rising oil & food prices as a result of the conflict in East Europe. To remotely suggest that the DA is doing nothing about domestic issues is just pretense.”

Deputy President David Mabuza says there are no sinister reasons behind government and Russia’s gas deal

In more news about SA politicians and visits to Ukraine, Briefly News reported that Deputy President David Mabuza claims there are no sinister intentions behind his Russian visit amid the country’s gas deals with Russia.

Mabuza was questioned about the intent of the gas deal due to his visit to Russia against the backdrop of the conflict with Ukraine in the National Assembly on Thursday.

According to Eyewitness News, the government has been accused of being neutral against Russia in the Ukraine invasion because of the ongoing gas deals. However, Mabuza said his Russian visits were for medical reasons and should not be viewed with suspicion.

