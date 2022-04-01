Deputy President David Mabuza claims that are no untoward intentions of South Africa's possible gas deal

Mabuza was questioned in National Assembly over his visit to Russia which has left other MPs suspicious of the deal

The deputy president claims that his visit to Russia was solely for the purpose for medical reasons

WESTERN CAPE - Deputy President David Mabuza claims there are no sinister intentions behind his Russian visit amid the country’s gas deals with Russia.

Mabuza was questioned about the intent of the gas deal due to his visit to Russia against the backdrop of the conflict with Ukraine in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Deputy President, David Mabuza said there was nothing sinister about his visit to Russia. Image: J. Countess/Getty

According to Eyewitness News, the government has been accused of being neutral against Russia in the Ukraine invasion because of the ongoing gas deals.

However, Mabuza said his Russian visits were for medical reasons and should not be viewed with suspicion.

News24 reported that the deputy president spent over a month in Russia last year for an unknown medical reason.

South Africans react Mabuza’s comments

@nkulerrrrrh shared:

“We cannot have a whole president going sick in each event. Something is really fishy about his numerous occasions to Russia.”

@ron_rmac commented:

“It's the cry wolf syndrome - how can anyone believe anything the ANC says these days?”

@starcr3st posted:

“Putin has taught the ANC well the art of lying.”

@gwele_zola said:

“He ran away from the July 2021 premeditated act of violence and attempted insurrection of this one.”

David Mabuza requests leave to visit Russia for medical reasons

Briefly News also reported Deputy President David Mabuza will be visiting Russia for medical reasons. The medical trip had been scheduled as a follow up to previous consultations.

The Presidency released a statement that said that Mabuza would continue his duties while on his leave period. According to News24, Mabuza is in good health, and this is just a routine check-up.

IOL reported that he had travelled to Russia a few years ago after he had allegedly been poisoned.

