Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was heckled off stage at Cosatu's 14th national congress because delegates didn't want to hear from the ANC

The South African trade federation has since decided to remove the ANC from the congress's programme after proceedings were delayed due to the incident

Cosatu acknowledged the ANC is not perfect but maintains it is the only party that can champion the cause of the working class

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has decided to take the African National Congress (ANC) off the programme at the trade unions' 14th national congress.

The labour federation's national congress began on Monday, 27 September, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The decision to remove the ANC from the congress programming means that Manthashe will no longer deliver the ANC's message of support for the trade union.

The move follows an incident in which the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantsahe was heckled off stage by members of Cosatu-affiliated unions who told the minister to go to hell.

According to EWN, the heckling incident was an outpouring of anger towards the ruling party as delegates believe the ANC has failed to protect the interest of workers.

The delegates' concerns are not unfounded. Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi pointed out that the unemployment crisis in SA has become untenable. Losi noted that unemployment in SA is at an all-time high as StatsSA's latest report indicates that joblessness has increased to 44.1%.

Despite the challenges plaguing the ANC and the state of the economy, the trade federation reinforced its alliance with the ruling party claiming the ANC was the best organisation to advocate for workers, City Press reports.

Losi added that the ANC remains the most progressive and relevant political formation that has supported the trade union in achieving its hard-won victories.

South Africans react to Cosatu's decision to remove the ANC from its congress programming

Some South Africans questioned why the trade union included the ANC in the congress in the first place, while others advised Cosatu to leave its alliance with the ruling party.

Here are some comments:

@samka45 commented:

"Why didn't they not include them in the beginning"

@Umalumewabantu added:

"If you didn't know that the ANC has already lost 2024, now you know."

@Pietpompies2022 said:

"ANC must be permanently removed, also leave the alliance"

@AndiswaKaNdlovu rejoiced:

"So sweet, sweet, sweet! Society at large is truly conscientised if workers have collectively abandoned their 'longstanding' false consciousness"

