South Africa reaffirmed its neutral stance on Russian during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution

The UNGA resolution was held to determine if Russia should be condemned for its recent actions in Ukraine

A total of 143 countries voted in support of the resolution, while 35 abstained and five voted in support of Russia

NEW YORK - South Africa has again reaffirmed its position on the Russian war in Ukraine after abstaining from a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution on Wednesday, 12 October.

The resolution was held to determine if Russia should be condemned for its recently held referendums in four occupied Ukrainian regions and its “attempted illegal annexation”.

South Africa’s ambassador to the UN, Mathu Joyini, said that the country’s choice to abstain was based on contributing to a constructive outcome that will lead to peace in Ukraine, according to SABC News.

Joyini said certain elements of the resolution did not address sustainable peace. She said all efforts should be geared toward a ceasefire and political solution.

The Daily Maverick reported South Africa has abstained from every UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Citizens react to the UN vote:

Mark Nicholson said:

“SA has no backbone because of poor leadership.”

Tefo Ishmael Molapo commented:

“Do you think they care? Africa has nothing to offer. They are there to listen and obey instructions. They are not part of solutions.”

Kgopolo Macheli posted:

“But honestly, this president of ours is costing us big time.”

Keabetswe Jan wrote:

“Abstaining will not help... Just fight for what is right.”

Pride BabakaMthoko Mpendz added:

“Even if they don’t vote it makes no difference.”

UN General Assembly condemns Russia’ illegal annexation’ of Ukraine land

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine after Moscow vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council.

The General Assembly approved the resolution with 143 in favor and five against but 35 nations abstained including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan despite a major US diplomatic effort to seek clearer condemnation of Moscow.

The resolution “condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine” and “the attempted illegal annexation” announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin.

