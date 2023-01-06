A tip-off to the Mpumalanga police led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man for the possession of dagga

The narcotics were found in the back of Ntando Ntimane's vehicle in bags with different tag names on them

Ntimane appeared in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court where he was released from police custody on R 1 million bail

NELSPRUIT - Mpumalanga police have seized R1.7 million worth of dagga after a tip-off led to the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect.

A tip-off led to the recovery of R1.7 million worth of dagga in Mpumalanga. Image: South African Police Service/Facebook & Stock Photo/Getty Images

The suspect was busted on Wednesday, 3 January with 114 kg of the narcotic which was concealed in a vehicle hidden on a sugar cane farm.

According to a statement released by the South African Police Service (Saps), the provincial commissioner's office in Mpumalanga police rushed to the scene after being tipped off about a suspicious vehicle by the local security company.

Upon arriving at the scene officers found the driver, Ntando Ntimane, in the vehicle. The weed was stuffed into bags with different tag names on them.

Ntimane appeared in Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 4 January where he was released on R 1 000 bail.

Eswatini man busted for possession of dagga worth R 1m

Similarly, a 30-year-old man was also arrested for the possession of dagga to the tune of R1 million in Mpumalanga last year.

According to IOL, the man, who is an Eswatini national, was busted in Buffelspruit near the Jeppes Reef port of entry in August 2022.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the man was found with 31 bags of dagga which weighed 240,85 kg.

South African weigh in on the Mpumalanga polices bust

While citizens praised the police for doing a good job, they questioned the judicial system for granting the suspect bail.

Below are some comments:

Maluu Ngwana Sefadi observed:

"Wow, R1 000 bail means the court has failed the police."

Lindani Mncwabe praised:

"We do have good working policemen and women."

Ngwako Kgaps Wa-lekhosi Joe complained:

"We are indeed a lawless country. Why suspect granted bail?"

Tlhalefang Moleleki added:

"Those people get arrested every day, but you never heard that they've been sentenced."

Mathebula TL commented:

"Well done. Shame to the justice system."

Eskom employee busted for stealing diesel worth R500k from Western Cape power station

In another story, Briefly News reported an Eskom plant worker found himself on the wrong side of the law after stealing approximately R500 000 worth of diesel from one of the power utilities plants in Atlantis, Western Cape.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said Angelo Cysman, the Eskom employee, allegedly allowed a vehicle to collect diesel from the power plant. Cysman then declared the truck was empty when in reality it still contained all the diesel.

Cysman was arrested on Friday, 23 December and appeared in court on 28, December when he was released on R50 000 bail. The matter has been postponed to 24 February, SNL24 reported.

